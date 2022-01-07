Reporter / Producer Jenny Fick Jan 7, 2022 Jan 7, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jenny Fick is a Reporter and Producer for KULR-8. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you KULR8 TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX. GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists CORONAVIRUS UPDATES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. KHQ Daily e-Newsletter Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Weather Currently in Billings 42° Clear46° / 4° 9 PM 40° 10 PM 38° 11 PM 33° 12 AM 30° 1 AM 31° Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive daily news updates from KULR-8? Sign up today! Breaking News from KULR-8 Get breaking news in your email inbox as soon as it happens. Local Sports from SWX Get the latest headlines on local sports! From UM, MSU, High School sports and more. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesBREAKING: Shooting under investigation at the Billings Hotel and Convention CenterThree injured in crash on King Ave. W in BillingsMontana State's rodeo runout brings Montana roots to football worldLocal green card holders express concerns ahead of recreational marijuana salesSevere winter weather impacting highways in eastern MontanaBillings West's head volleyball coach resignsBillings woman sentenced after packages of meth were sent to her for distributionInvestigation underway on human remains found in Cody, WYCharter flight set to take Cats fans to game in Texas delayedTravel delays force 'touchdown' Tommy’s mom to drive to Texas for the big game Videos © Copyright 2022 KULR-8, 2045 Overland Ave Billings, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Subscribe Weather Alert Subscribe Top Stories Subscribe