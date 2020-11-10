Known for his vast collection of wild dress socks and pocket squares, Jason is very excited to be a part of the KULR-8 and Montana Right Now news team as the statewide weekend anchor and weeknight reporter.

Jason started at KULR-8 during the fall of 2020, after working for 2 and half years at KKCO 11 News and KJCT News 8 in Grand Junction Colorado, where he anchored weekends and reported during the week.

Jason's passion for journalism first started in college at Oklahoma Baptist University, when he got to share the story of a Vietnam helicopter pilot who survived 1,000 missions in the 1960s. His passion for advocacy and storytelling is something he carries with him every day on the job.

As a native of Colorado, adjusting to the Montana way of life came easy for him, and he's enjoying everything the state has to offer. On his off days, Jason spends his time hiking, fishing, skiing, and rocking out on his guitar.

If you have a story you'd like to share, you can reach Jason at jason.burger@kulr.com, or send him a message on Facebook.