Cornelia Nicholson

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO NOON MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO NOON MDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. WINDY CONDITIONS ALONG WITH SNOW AND COLD COULD BE HARMFUL TO YOUNG LIVESTOCK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS, CALL 5 1 1. ADDITIONAL GRAPHICS FOR THIS HAZARD CAN BE FOUND AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/BILLINGS &&