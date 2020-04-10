Cornelia Nicholson joins the KULR-8 News team as a multimedia journalist and weekend producer.
A California native, Cornelia moved from the Golden State to the Treasure State in 2020. She attended California State University of Long Beach and received her bachelors in journalism and a minor in public relations.
After graduation she worked as a reporter for Voicewaves and Long Beach Local News and as a red carpet TV host and writer for PopFuzionTV.
If she's not reporting or producing, you'll most likely find her singing off tune at a concert or working out at the gym.
Cornelia's passion for journalism and storytelling started when she was in grade school and she's excited to be a voice for the community.
If you have a story or something unique to share, please send it to Cornelia at cornelia.nicholson@kulr.com. You can also connect with her on Instagram and Twitter, @CCNich.