Born in Washington D.C., Ben Malakoff grew up in Northern Virginia and attended school at Virginia Commonwealth University where he majored in broadcast journalism with minors in business and political science.

During his freshman year, Ben joined the student radio station and became the lead play-by-play men’s basketball broadcaster. In his sophomore year, Ben became sports director of the station.

Ben was also contracted by VCU to broadcast soccer and baseball as well as doing public address announcing for some of the games.

After graduation, Ben moved to Billings to join KULR-8 as a reporter.

As a journalist, Ben has a passion for telling people’s stories and delivering news to the public. He especially likes to cover community oriented stories.

Ben is a big fan of all D.C. sports and spends every Sunday watching the Washington Football Team.