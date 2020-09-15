Andy Schwab grew up in Powell, WY on a small farm that produced race horses while he was a kid. He learned to ride horses, hunt, fish and take pack trips to the backcountry at very young age and has yet to lose the passion. Through his high school years at Powell, Andy competed in sports, FFA and started his own farrow to finish hog business. He would add many hats to wear after graduation as he jumped right into the work force, often times holding two to three jobs at a time. For nearly 10 years his main vocation was working in the retail world for a local co-op and farm and ranch store.

In that time, he would also add job experiences from the Wyoming Game and Fish as an AIS Tech and the US Forest Service as a backcountry trail crew foreman, spending three seasons with each department. He also became a bar tender for a local steakhouse in Cody, WY for three summers to prevent any boredom from setting in. But probably his favorite hat he put on was that from an auction business he started on his own and continues to operate after self-teaching himself how to be an auctioneer. “It’s the one job that has taught me how to use my voice properly, and opened a lot of new doors, including the door to Northern Ag Network and sports broadcasting.”

In May of 2019, Andy joined the Northern Ag Network as an Ag Broadcaster and one of his first interviews on air was with the Governor of Wyoming, Mark Gordon, while attending a mid-year conference held by Wyoming Stock Growers Association.