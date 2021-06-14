Alex Peterson

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM MDT TUESDAY... * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In South Central MT Fire Zones...125...126...127...128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Powder River...Rosebud...Treasure. * WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 7 percent. * TEMPERATURES: 96 to 109 degrees. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Noon to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...After very hot conditions this afternoon, temperatures will peak on Tuesday with record highs from 100 to 109 degrees. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! &&