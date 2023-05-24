BILLINGS, Mont. - With the ban of the application "TikTok" in Montana expected in January of 2024, we wanted to get a local perspective on the ban, and how it could affect those users.
"It could force TikTok and their parent company to store United States user data on a U.S. company's cloud service and TikTok has expressed some interest in doing that. There's concerns about Chinese involvement," said Doctor Samuel Boerboom, a Media Professor at MSUB.
Boerboom said the app becoming banned could lead to many businesses and entrepreneurs losing out on the exposure.
"What makes it unique is it is the by far the most impactful social media app up to this point. It created a way we look at media that's distinct and it already set its mark whether the ban goes through or not."
The ban is still set to take place in Montana in 2024, and half the country is currently banning the application on any state-owned devices.