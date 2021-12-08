Cranberry Cherry Relish
1 bag, 20 oz, fresh for frozen (unthawed) cranberries
2 cups of frozen sweet cherries
1 navel orange unpeeled, coarsely chopped
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1/4 tsp EACH red pepper and salt
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
Directions:
1. In medium saucepan, combine all ingredients EXCEPT vanilla extract.
2. Cook over low to medium heat, stirring frequently, for 15 to 20 minutes and/or until the berries pop and the sauce thickens. Don't add water!
3. Cool. Stir in vanilla.
It makes 5 1/2 cups!