Cranberry Cherry Relish

1 bag, 20 oz, fresh for frozen (unthawed) cranberries

2 cups of frozen sweet cherries

1 navel orange unpeeled, coarsely chopped

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp EACH red pepper and salt

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Directions:

1. In medium saucepan, combine all ingredients EXCEPT vanilla extract.

2. Cook over low to medium heat, stirring frequently, for 15 to 20 minutes and/or until the berries pop and the sauce thickens.  Don't add water!  

3. Cool.  Stir in vanilla.

It makes 5 1/2 cups!

Tags

Recommended for you