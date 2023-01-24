BILLINGS- Maple Moose Coffee and Pop Shop is getting ready to become a new place for people to gather in a fast-growing part of Billings.
They're the first business to open in the Annafeld Marketplace, a new development by McCall homes just off of Elysian Road. They hope they can be the first of many to bring a vibrant business to the area.
Carla Brownson, owner of Maple Moose and a resident in the Josephine Crossing subdivision said she "loves the community there so when they found out they were going to open something close by where there would be amenities for people in this area, we were like yes this is it."
Maple Moose will have locally sourced coffee and 14 taps to create unique soda combinations. Brownson said the business has been four years in the making and to see it nearly completed is a dream come true.
"This is what I've wanted to do for so long. I love people and I've been excited about having this space and there's so many emotions. This has been a journey. Good days, hard days but I'm excited to have this space for our community. I want people to come here, feel welcome and for it to be this comfortable space to just hang out.
Maple Moose also has a conference room that will be available to rent, will serve ice cream and Brownson hopes multiple businesses will follow their lead.
"This area is just dying for amenities. We want people to know that we want amenities here. I'd encourage anyone to come, I mean we need a sandwich shop, grocery store, a corner market... anything would do great out here, and people want it."
Brownson said Maple Moose will have a soft opening towards the end of the week and hopes to have a grand opening celebration in mid-February.