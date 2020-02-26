Man who admitted to decapitating Billings man sentenced

One of the two men accused of decapitating a Billings man in 2017 was sentenced in district court Wednesday.
Jeffery Haverty appeared in Yellowstone County District Court for sentencing. He was sentenced to 70 years in prison with the final 20 years suspended. Judge Gregory Todd says he will receive credit for the time he has already served.
It's been more than two years since Myron Knight was brutally murdered on the Billings West End. It's a murder that one of the accused admitted was over casino winnings on a fall evening in 2017.
Two men were ultimately arrested and charged in the case: Donald Ray Cherry and Jeffery Haverty. Cherry is scheduled to go to trial in June of this year. Haverty, however, initially pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide last summer.