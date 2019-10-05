Man runs into a family with his car, killing a man, after an argument at a soccer match

An Illinois man is in custody after police say he drove his SUV into a family and killed a man after an argument at a soccer match.

Police say it happened Friday night at the Lake County Sports Center parking lot in Waukegan, a suburb on Chicago's North Side.

Investigators say an argument escalated as the soccer match was ending, and the man then drove his vehicle directly into the family of four.

A man in his 40s died.

Two teenage boys and a young girl were injured.

A fifth person, not related to the family, was also hit.

They are expected to survive.

Police arrested the 22-year-old driver and charged him with first degree murder.

He's being held on a 5 million dollar bond.

Tags

Recommended for you