Man runs into a family with his car, killing a man, after an argument at a soccer match

An Illinois man is in custody after police say he drove his SUV into a family and killed a man after an argument at a soccer match.
Police say it happened Friday night at the Lake County Sports Center parking lot in Waukegan, a suburb on Chicago's North Side.
Investigators say an argument escalated as the soccer match was ending, and the man then drove his vehicle directly into the family of four.
A man in his 40s died.
Two teenage boys and a young girl were injured.
A fifth person, not related to the family, was also hit.
They are expected to survive.
Police arrested the 22-year-old driver and charged him with first degree murder.
He's being held on a 5 million dollar bond.