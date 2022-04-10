Heavy snow and strong winds will impact all of southern Montana night through Wednesday. Impacts are expected to be moderate to major from heavy, wet and blowing snow. Expect travel delays, slick roads, and reduced visibility. This cold and wet weather can pose a significant threat to young livestock. Beware that over southeast Montana, the radar may appear to show no snow falling there, but in reality heavy snow is occurring!
// WATCH SWX //
Major Spring Snowstorm
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.