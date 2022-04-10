Major Spring Snowstorm

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches. Locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. * WHEN...From Midnight Monday Night to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. The cold temperatures combined with the winds and snow could pose a significant threat to young livestock. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&