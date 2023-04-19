Local law enforcement and Religious Discuss
- Travia Forte KULR 8 Reporter
-
- Updated
BILLINGS Mont. -- Wednesday evening several representatives from the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, the Billings Police Department, The US Attorney’s office, and the FBI met with local religious leaders to discuss how to identify hate crimes and how to report them.
According to an FBI press release in 2021, there were 17 hate crimes reported in Montana with 5 of them in Billings.
Hate crimes are considered a Federal offense and BPD's Chief Rich St. John said the Police Department takes hate crimes seriously. Chief St. Johns adds officers will thoroughly investigate and show compassion to the victims.
"So, all we are doing, from us is building community trust and we are going to handle these things appropriately. our officers are trained to be aware. these things happen and we are sensitive about them and don't engage in any ourselves because it's easy to fall into that trap. you start name calling and then you're no better than anybody else." said Chief St. John
Rabbi Shaul Shkedi said The United Against Hate Initiative is an important tool to bring the community together to stop hatred towards one another and spread love instead.
"As we grow, the next step is not only to take a step and say okay we are doing alright we haven't been hateful' but to actually take the proactive step of now let me increase in my random acts of goodness and kindness, which creates a society where that kind of peculates and creates a society of goodness and kindness instead of just when we are in our own bubble." said Rabbi Shkedi
The biggest takeaway from this meeting was to provide resources and increase understanding in reporting hate crimes in Montana.
Travia Forte
KULR 8 Reporter
