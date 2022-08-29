BILLINGS, MT- Jason McKittrick became the owner of the Meat Palace, after 8 years of working as an employee.
He bought the business in April of 2021, despite his colleagues concerns.
"There was many people that were the naysayers and thinking I was getting into something over my head," McKittrick said.
After the pandemic began to ease, McKittrick faced the challenge of rising costs. He had to pay more money to keep his product as consistent as possible.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of meat has increased over ten percent in the last year.
Despite the rise in price, McKittrick believes that all he can do as a business owner is provide a good service with a product that he is proud of.
"I only know what to charge to cover my overhead. and i feel like i charge a decent rate for a great product. and it probably will never vary from that," McKittrick said.
He also advised anyone that is interested in pursuing owning a business to do as much research as possible.
"Do your research, and if research is good, jump in. Don't hesitate. You always wish or wonder about what you never did, " McKittrick said.