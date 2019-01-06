Local business go in a new direction with newly formed Yellowstone Area Chamber of Commerce

The Billings Chamber of Commerce is one of the largest and most highly respected chambers in the country.
But now, some businesses are choosing to go in a different direction with a competing chamber now known as the Yellowstone Area Chamber of Commerce.
This new chamber estimates they have approximately 30 membership businesses.
That's considerably smaller than the Billings Chamber which boasts more than twelve hundred members.
But Executive Director Sam Loveridge believes his new organization can be successful while offering member businesses a lobbying arm that business is first.
Loveridge says that starts with next week's legislative session where his organization will be lobbying against a local option sales tax, something the
"Yes, I can say we will be opposing the local option sales tax. of course in terms of exact policies we expect to come up in the legislative session... I think it's too early... we just don't know what's going to have legs up there. so once I sit down and me and my people can figure out exactly what's going on... we will release our exact policy positions for the session," said Loveridge.
We did reach out to the Billings Chamber for a reaction to this new rival organization forming. The Chamber President and CEO released a statement which says in part,
"The Billings Chamber of Commerce's mission centers around fostering a strong, future-focused community while supporting local businesses and helping them to grow today. We fully support organizations whose goal is to