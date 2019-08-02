Unmasking Brain Injury Art Exhibit

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Brain Injury Alliance of Montana is showcasing an art exhibit at the Yellowstone Art Museum to raise awareness on brain-related injuries in Montana.

Members of the Brain Injury Alliance decorated personalized masks and each one has their own story. Ian Elliot sustained a brain injury while driving his car 75 miles an hour and waking up three weeks later at a Billings hospital.

Since then, he has been dedicated to create a better future for those impacted by brain injuries.

"Well a lot of people don't realize that brain injury is real prevalent in this state. We're in the top three states per capita for brain injury related deaths. So we're trying to raise awareness. And this art project Unmasking Brain Injury is a perfect way to gain some public attention on a disability that's not often recognized in this state, " says Elliot.

The painted masks are just one of three art exhibits done by the Montana Brain Injury Alliance. If you'd like to check out the one in Billings, it will be showcased at the Yellowstone Art Museum until August 5, 2019.