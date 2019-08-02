BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Magic City Blues Festival starts on August 2, 2019 and goes until August 3, 2019. The concert has two different stages and features over a dozen artists.
This is the eighteenth year of the Magic City Blues Festival and this year they are teaming up with Billings Clinic to fundraise for Kelkers Kids, a group of children diagnosed with cancer. Festival Promoter Tim Goodridge told us that their goal is to fundraise $25,000 for this special group of kids. He also tells us that interstate bank has made a community match of $5,000 to donate to the organization.