BILLINGS- Lighted tepees at Swords Park were set up to be a "Beacon of Hope," according to the director of the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council.
Director William Snell Jr. said , "We call this 'The Lighting of the Tepees, Beacons of Hope.' And, it's for hope and healing."
On Tuesday, December 29, the council put up a flag of the United States, a flag of Montana, and 12 flags for the 12 tribes represented by the council: Blackfeet Tribe of Browning Montana, Confederate Salish & Kootenai Tribe of Pablo, Flathead Montana, Chippewa Cree Tribe of Rocky Boy Montana, Fort Belknap Tribe (Gros Ventre (Aaniiih) & Assiniboine (Nakoda) Nation) of Harlem/Hays Montana, Fort Peck Tribe (Assiniboine) of Poplar Montana, Crow Tribe (Apsaalooke) of Crow Agency Montana, Northern Cheyenne Tribe of Lame Deer Montana, Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana, Eastern Shoshone Tribe of Wyoming, Northern Arapaho Tribe of Wyoming, Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of Idaho, and Piikani Nation of Canada.
He added, "I think it's really important that people see that these nations are really struggling with this COVID-19."