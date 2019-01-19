Carrasco, Bolivia - Romeo, the world's loneliest frog, will soon meet his Juliet.

Romeo lives at the National History Museum in Bolivia.

He's an endangered water frog.

He was the only one of his kind in captivity for more than a decade until now.

An online dating campaign for Romeo raised enough money to pay for field expeditions to search for a mate.

Earlier this month, two females were found and brought back to the museum.

Experts want Romeo to mate and help save the species.

Of the two females brought back, one is too young but the other is a good candidate. They named her Juliet.

The females have to stay in quarantine for a while to make sure they are disease-free.

The current plan is for Romeo and Juliet to meet on Valentine's Day.