MetraPark General Manager Bill Dutcher releases his second major event announcement of the week.

"A great rock show helps knock the dirt off the beams of the arena and gets everyone fired up," said Dutcher. "This show with Marilyn Manson making his first ever appearance here should do the trick."

First ever appearance at Montana's Biggest Event Center. Tickets on sale Friday at 10am. Prices start at $39.50 to $99.50 at the MetraPark Box Office, by phone at 1.800.366.8538, or online at MetraPark.com.