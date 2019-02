R. Kelly has been charged with criminal sexual abuse in Cook County, court records show Friday.

The R&B star faces 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, with nine of the 10 charges specifying victims were between 13 and 16 years old. The tenth charge, according to online statutes, is aggravated criminal sexual abuse during the commission of another felony.

