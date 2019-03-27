BILLINGS, MT —Alberta Bair Theater’s Broadway Series presented by U.S. Bank features two performances of The Sound of Music, a new NETworks production directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien, on Monday, April 8 and Tuesday, April 9, each at 7:30 p.m.

The spirited, romantic and beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family once again entertains audiences with its Tony®, Grammy® and Academy Award®-winning Best Score, including “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and the title song.

The Sound of Music features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp.

In the words of Ted Chapin, president of Rodgers & Hammerstein, “I waited for a moment when we could rediscover The Sound of Music as it was originally created. Because of the enormous success of the film, few were aware that it started life as a hit Broadway show—and a very big hit at that! The artists behind this production embraced what the authors wrote, looked at it all through modern eyes and, in so doing, found depth and resonance that has been recognized by critics and audiences across the country. It's like visiting an old friend but finding yourself surprised as well. It's also a reminder of why this show is such an evergreen."

The creative team for this new production includes direction by Matt Lenz, based on the national tour’s original direction by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Coast of Utopia). Original choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen, Fun Home, The Bridges of Madison County, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) has been recreated by Jonathan Warren, with music supervision by Andy Einhorn (Hello, Dolly!, Bullets Over Broadway, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, The Light in the Piazza). The design and production team is comprised of Tony Award® nominee Douglas W. Schmidt, set design (The Front Page, 42nd Street, Into the Woods); Tony Award® winner Jane Greenwood, costume design (The Little Foxes, 2014 Special Tony Award® for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre), six-time Tony Award® winner Natasha Katz, lighting design (Long Day’s Journey Into Night, An American in Paris, Once, Aida, The Coast of Utopia, The Glass Menagerie) and Shannon Slaton, sound design (Present Laughter, The Humans). Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.

These performances of The Sound of Music are sponsored by U.S. Bank, Linda & Denny Menholt, ABC6 and Billings Gazette Communications. Tickets, $75/$65, are available at the Alberta Bair Theater Box Office on the corner of 3rd Ave N and N Broadway, by phone at 406-256-6052 (box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10-5; Saturday 10-3) and/or online at www.albertabairtheater.org.