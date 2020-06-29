HELENA - Lewis and Clark County Motor Vehicle Department will start requiring appointments for title work starting Monday, July 6 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a release from Lewis and Clark County, they will resume renewals first-come, first-serve following social distancing guidelines. The county says they will require appointments if social distancing is not met.
The the public may use MVD services through online, the mail or drop-box located in the lobby.
To complete a renewal, visit the State of Montana's website, or send the paperwork to the MVD office through the mail at 316 N. Park Ave. Room 142, Helena, MT 59623. Lewis and Clark County says the quickest method is through online.
For short-term registration permits and new vehicle titling, visit the Lewis and Clark County public access portal.