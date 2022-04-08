LAUREL, Mont. -- This week, the Laurel Public School District sent a letter to parents, staff, and the community sharing the results of their lead water testing in their schools.
In January 2020, the Department of Public Health and Human Services Implemented a rule in an attempt to help reduce the levels of lead in drinking water within public schools.
The rule requires all schools to send in a sample of water from all fixtures that are used for drinking water. Once the samples are tested and the results are put into three categories.
If the lead concentration is higher than .015 milligrams per liter, the fixture is immediately removed from use, and the district says they are labeling those fixtures as out of order or handwashing only.
Fixtures with levels of lead between .005 and .015 milligrams per liter were evaluated for the appropriate action.
Fixtures with less than .005 milligrams did not require any action. All but one of the five schools had some drinking water fixtures on their campuses that did not pass the test.
Two elementary schools had the highest ration of affected to non-affected fixtures.
The high school had almost 20 of 53 fixtures affected.
We have reached out to the district to get some more information about the levels that they’ve found in their schools – and what they plan to do to help the safety of their students going forward.