We may get a chance to see the Northern Lights tonight! Best times to see the Aurora Borealis will be just after sunset and up until Thursday at 6am. For best the best chance to catch them, make sure to get away from the city lights, then allow some time for your eyes to adjust to the darkness. Be sure to face the north, and if you see a white glow on the horizon that's the Northern Lights! You should even be able to see the color with the naked eye, if the geomagnetic storm is strong enough.
Keep Your Eyes Open to the Northern Sky Tonight
