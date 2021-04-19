'Keep Senior Beautiful:' High School students in Billings are planning a cleanup of high school and surrounding community

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slow down and use caution while driving. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&