'Keep Senior Beautiful:' High School students in Billings are planning a cleanup of high school and surrounding community

BILLINGS, Mont. - Students at Billings Senior High School are planning a cleanup of the school and surrounding community.
The cleanup is planned for the evening of April 29. All students at Billings Senior High School are invited to participate. Members of the student council said the cleanup was supposed to happen last year, but was cancelled due to the pandemic.
"I'm proud of being a student at Senior High," said Student Council Member Parker Friday. "So, I want to show that by keeping our area clean and showing the neighborhood that we have students that care about the community."
"We're making it into an event that we're proud of and that we can say that it's ours," added Student Council Member Harper Howe.
The teens said that planning the event and even just attending high school during the pandemic has presented unique challenges.
"I was really sad last year when my tennis season was cancelled," said Student Council Member Helena Brown. "But, I’m really happy that this year I got to do cross country and tennis. And, I didn't even think I was going to get seasons. I really miss seeing my family. My grandma lives in England and I haven't seen her in two years."
"I think it also makes us stronger because it's not something every generation is going to experience," said Student Council Member Itzu Romero.