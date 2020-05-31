KALISPELL - A windstorm Sunday morning, has knocked out power for more than 30,000 customers in Northwest Montana.

Flathead Electric Cooperative posted the following online:

A major windstorm swept through the area causing widespread damage and power outages across our service territory. Crews are responding, but until the winds die down, we won’t be able to fully analyze the damage to our system. We ask that members please bear with us as we work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

If you are experiencing a power outage, please report it by calling our outage line at 406-751-4449. (You’ll be transferred into our automated system so we can assess outages most quickly. During large outage situations we do not answer calls on this line because we are communicating with crews and emergency responders.)

As updates are available, we will post them on this page, so please check back.