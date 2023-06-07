KALISPELL, MT- Code Girls United will be hosting summer camps for girls grades 4-8 this summer in Billings, Kalispell, Ronan, and Harlem!

‘Coding Groovy Unicorns’ summer camps are designed to be fun and engaging while students learn coding, teamwork, cooperation, and gain self-confidence.

These classes are for girls who are creative and want to learn about computer science in a team setting.

In just 12 hours of class, students will learn coding basics, build a binary bracelet and create a game using MIT App Inventor.

Kalispell dates: July 17th-20th from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM or 1:00 PM-4:00 PM.

Ronan dates: June 26th-29th from 12:30 PM-3:30 PM

Harlem dates: June 9th-11th from 1:00 PM-5:00 PM

Billings dates: June 14th, 21st, & 28th from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM

July 17th-20th from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM

July 24th-27th from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM

July 31-August 3rd from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM

Registration for Kalispell’s Coding Groovy Unicorns can be completed through Kalispell Parks and Recreation, and additional information for other cities can be accessed through Code Girls United’s website.

Don’t wait to register as registration for Kalispell closes on June 30th!

The program serves more than 400 students and has offered 36 scholarships to date.