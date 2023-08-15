KALISPELL, MT- Fall Registration is now open for Code Girls United programs for the upcoming school year.

Code Girls United (CGU) is a program that focuses on computer science, coding, technology, and business while building self-confidence and problem-solving skills.

CGU offers free after-school- programming for girls in grades 4-8 in 36 rural and tribal areas across the state and online.

Girls learn how to code apps, work as a team to address a community issue and gain valuable experiences along the way.

Program site options include Kalispell, Ronan, Polson, Harlem, Havre, Missoula, Joliet, Helena, Hamilton, Heart, Butte, Bozeman, Great Falls, Red Lodge, and Billings with multiple options in some areas.

Registration can be accessed through Code Girls United’s website.