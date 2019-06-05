HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on a dispute over a vetoed Montana bill (all times local):
4:50 p.m.
A Helena judge says Montana's secretary of state does not have the authority to unilaterally override Gov. Steve Bullock's veto of a bison bill.
District Judge Mike McMahon on Wednesday issued a preliminary injunction blocking Secretary of State Corey Stapleton from beginning the process of publishing the vetoed bill in state law.
Attorney Austin James argued Stapleton was not overriding a veto, but acting according to his duties because the governor did not return the vetoed bill within 10 days.
Bullock vetoed the bill on April 29, but did not turn the bill in to Stapleton's office until May 22.
McMahon says there is no such deadline for vetoed bills and that Stapleton was improperly inserting one part of state law into another in making that argument.
James says an appeal to the state Supreme Court will be considered.