John Martin

John comes to KULR-8 from the rolling hills of East Tennessee. John began his television news career in 2006 as a production assistant for the local NBC affiliate in his hometown of Knoxville.
After his reporting duties sent him to Colorado Springs, John returned to the Volunteer State to anchor the morning newscast at the NBC affiliate in Chattanooga. In addition to his anchor duties there, John began a series on local history, science and the outdoors.
John came to Billings in June of 2022. When he's not behind the desk or out in the field telling stories, you can find him wandering Montana with his wife, Claire and his dog, Murphy.