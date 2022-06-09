The January 6th Congressional Special Committee Hearings are underway.
Before you click to watch the stream of the network coverage, please be aware we expect these hearings to include testimony and video played as evidence, to include graphic images and profanity.
The network will NOT be altering any of the images or profanities that may occur.
There will be a label on the screen to warn viewers.
There will also be verbal announcements during network coverage.
Coverage is expected to last until 8pm.