BILLINGS, Mont. - 116,000 dollars poured into Montana State University Billings Thursday. It's a huge win for the university, doubling contributions from the first annual event just a year ago.
More than 400 individuals opened up their wallets supporting 34 campus projects. The program to raise the most money is at city college. Auto Body students needed donations to support the purchase of a virtual reality spray paint unit. The technology will help save money on paint, and can be used as a recruiting tool at local high schools. The program more than met the goal earning a 3,000 dollar bonus in the process.
Steven Woodrich, Auto Body Instructor at City College said, "we raised almost 6,000 dollars and we had 75 donors, so because we had the most donors the foundation at MSU Billings matched an extra 3,00 dollars on top of it".
MSU Billings Foundation President and CEO, Bill Kennedy, says the donations certainly help the energy on campus as they look to a future which is just a little bit better for students who will spend their days on campus in the coming months and years.
The fundraiser continues through February. If you're interested in donating head to jacketgivingday.msubillings.edu