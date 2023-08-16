Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures in the middle 90s to lower 100s. Thursday night low temperatures only in the middle 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. * WHEN...From Noon Thursday to Midnight MDT Thursday Night. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&