  • Katelyn McLean

This season, Joliet is preparing to tackle a move from Class C 8-man football to Class B 11-man football. 

JOLIET- Joliet football made it to the state quarterfinals last season. But instead of getting another shot at the bracket, they're moving up from Class C to Class B, which means a shift from 8-man to 11-man football. It's a challenge they're ready to tackle. 
 
"We're sitting at 24 kids right now, and that takes kind of a big hit at our JV program, but out of those 24, we have 24 great kids, so I feel like no matter what, we'll be able to come out and play and perform no matter what the odds are against us," said head coach George Warburton. 
 
The guys are excited about the move up. 
 
"We're all pretty hyped, we feel like we can compete with everyone, and we're ready to get to it," said Graidy Ward, senior lineman. 
 
Senior running back Townes Catron added, "I knew we were going to have a smaller roster than most teams, but that doesn't mean we're going to have less skill than any other team."
 
Once the team found out they would be shifting to 11-man, Class B football at the end of last school year, the J-Hawks say they got to work right away. 
 
"As soon as we could, like, get back out on the field, we were like in his room studying playbooks and stuff," said junior quarterback Kaden Juhnke. 
 
Joliet has a lot of younger guys on the field, but strong upperclassman leadership still remains to help lead the J-Hawks as they adjust to the new system. 
 
"A lot of it is just going to be like keeping guys accountable on the field, but also off the field too, like in the classroom and studying their plays and watching film."
 
And Joliet believes they shouldn't be underestimated. 
 
"We did a 7 on 7 at Rocky and most of the teams there thought we wouldn't do good at all, and they said they were all really surprised with how we performed."
 
"Coming out, competing, showing toughness, has kind of been a trademark of Joliet football and so we're going to come out and be ready to compete. That's what you should expect."
 
"We're going to kick butt, and we're here to win."

Joliet plays their first Class B game at home against Wolf Point on August 25. 
 

