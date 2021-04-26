'I've been getting desperate:' Woman looking for rental housing in Red Lodge

RED LODGE, Mont. - A woman in Red Lodge said she is getting desperate in the search for rental housing. The coordinator of the workforce housing committee in Red Lodge said several things are being done to help with the housing situation, but there are many challenges.
Red Lodge Resident Marianne Krueger said her current rental will be sold as a vacation rental this fall. So far, she hasn't been able to secure another rental in town for herself and her family.
"I've been getting desperate mostly because of the word around town and in the county that this is a desperate time for rentals," Krueger said.
"This is my home," she added. "So, I'm going to continue looking for a rental that will be adequate for me and my kids. And, hope that I can find a place here in town, so I can continue raising my children here."
And, it isn't just Krueger who is feeling the stress of finding rental housing in Red Lodge.
"We held a public forum in February that had dozens of people on the call," Workforce Housing Coordinator with the Red Lodge Community Foundation Robin Adams said. "Major employers in the county and multiple businesses say they can't grow because they can't find available housing for their workforce. Affordable would be great, but there aren't even units available for people living and working here."
Adams said the cost of construction is a challenge right now. She said houses are $20,000 more to build this year versus last year.
Adams said they have an owner built housing program, and applicants are currently being accepted for the next cycle. She also said they are recruiting someone to do a needs assessment and develop some long term solutions.
There is also a webinar coming up on May 13 hosted by the Beartooth Front Community Forum that will address the critical issue of housing in Red Lodge.
"If you are looking for a long term rental, you need to be aggressive, Realtor Tera Reynolds said. "Check the Carbon County News, Craig's List, even though it has its downfalls. If you are in town, start driving the streets. And, the first rental you find that might be suitable, take it. It's always easier to find something better when you have your foot in the door."