Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. The Billings Police Department has requested a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for 4 persons. Rhearae Newholy a 40-year-old, Native American female, 5 foot 8, weighs 200 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. She is believed to be with her 3 children, Rayben Highwolf, 16-year-old female 5 foot 4, weighs 115 pounds, black hair brown eyes, Traya Swank, 12-year-old female, 4 foot 11, weighs 93 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes, and Jason Twomoon, 5-year-old male, 3 foot 7, weighs 43 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. The family is believed to be in the Billings area. Family members are concerned Rhearae may be suicidal. There is concern for the safety and wellbeing of these four individuals. If you have any information on the location of Rhearae Newholy or her children, please contact the Billings Police at (406) 657-8200 or dial 911.