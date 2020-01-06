NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. MAKING A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW.
1. PROMOTION DESCRIPTION: The KULR-8 2020 BillingsBox Giveaway (\"Sweepstakes\") begins on January 6, 2020, at 12 p.m. and ends on January 10, 2020, at 12 p.m. (the \"Promotion Period\").
The sponsors of this Sweepstakes are KULR-8 Television and Billings365 ("Sponsor"). By participating in the Sweepstakes, each Entrant unconditionally accepts and agrees to comply with and abide by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor is responsible for the collection, submission or processing of Entries and the overall administration of the Sweepstakes. Entrants should look solely to Sponsor with any questions, comments or problems related to the Sweepstakes.
2. ELIGIBILITY: Open to legal residents of the United States (the \"Entrant\"). This Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law.
3. PRIZE:
Grand Prize: One (1) winner will receive a 1-year subscription to BillingsBox (approximate retail value (ARV): $200)
The prizes cannot be transferred, redeemed for cash or substituted by the winner. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole and absolute discretion to award a substitute prize of equal or greater value if a prize described in these Official Rules is unavailable or cannot be awarded, in whole or in part, for any reason. The ARV of the prize represents Sponsor's good faith determination. That determination is final and binding and cannot be appealed. If the actual value of the prize turns out to be less than the stated ARV, the difference will not be awarded in cash. Sponsor makes no representation or warranty concerning the appearance, safety or performance of any prize awarded. Restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen prize items.
4. HOW TO ENTER: Enter the Sweepstakes during the Promotion Period online on the KULR-8 Instagram page (instagram.com/kulr8).
Final eligibility for the award of any prize is subject to eligibility verification as set forth below. All Entries must be posted by the end of the Promotion Period in order to participate. Sponsor's database clock will be the official timekeeper for this Sweepstakes.
5. WINNER SELECTION: The Winner(s) of the Sweepstakes will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible Entries received throughout the Promotion Period. The random drawing will be conducted January 10 by Sponsor or its designated representatives, whose decisions are final. Odds of winning will vary depending on the number of eligible Entries received.
6. WINNER NOTIFICATION: Winner will be notified through direct message on Instagram after the random drawing. Potential Winner must accept a prize by message as directed by Sponsor by January 13, 2020. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or failure to receive notification for any reason, including inactive email account(s), technical difficulties associated therewith, or Winner’s failure to adequately monitor messages. Any winner notification not responded to may result in prize forfeiture.
7. SOCIAL NETWORK DISCLAIMER: An Instagram account is required to enter. If you don’t already have an Instagram account, visit www.instagram.com to create one. It is free to create an account. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram. You understand that you are providing your information to the Sponsor and not to Instagram. By participating via the Instagram platform, participants are also subject to Instagram’s data policy and terms of use, which can be found at https://help.instagram.com/519522125107875 and https://help.instagram.com/581066165581870.
8. SPONSORS: KULR-8 Television, 2045 Overland Ave, Billings, MT; Billings365, billings365.com