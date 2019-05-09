2 injured in gasoline explosion in Lockwood

Two people were injured in a gasoline explosion at Polar Service Center in Lockwood.
According Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, the explosion occurred inside the tank wash at the center.
Lockwood Fire Chief John Staley tells KULR-8 they are still determining what other products may be inside the tanker. Chief Staley said they still have vapors inside the tanker. Hazmat teams are on scene to help determine that information.
The two people injured have been transported to the hospital. Both were responsive.
KULR-8 has a crew on the scene and will bring you new details as we get them.