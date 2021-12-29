BILLINGS-
Temperatures are expected to get dangerously low this weekend.
Lows drop well into the negatives. Highs won’t crack double digits New Year's Eve.
With temperatures dropping… power bills are rising. Today, Montana Dakota Utilities told me what most of us are already seeing…
"We're looking at some prices that are going to be quite a bit higher than last year. Basically because of supply and demand. For our Montana customers, that increase was looking to be about a 60% increase of that winter heating season," Hanson said.
Spokesman Scott Hanson understands this can be a challenge for consumers.
He explained the benefits of things such as balanced billing.
This takes the customer's previous year's usage, and averages it out through the next 12 months.
It makes the colder months a little warmer for your wallet. Hanson warned what can happen if someone doesn’t pay.
"Really, the key is we want those customers to reach out, work out a plan and adhering to that plan, then they can have comfort in knowing that their comfort knowing their natural gas service is not going to be cut off," Hanson said.
Hanson stressed communicating with your utility provider to establish payment plans or connecting with a group like the Human Resources Development Council. It runs a program called the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIEAP, to help with this huge need.
Program supervisor Kelly Marquadt told me the need increased this year, with about 2,300 applications in just the first months.
"We're hoping this is going to be our biggest year yet. We keep answering every single question. We just encourage clients to call or come in. Even if your situation is, you're not exactly sure what to do, just bring in your bills, and talk with us," Marquadt said.
L.I.E.A.P can assist with payments for utility services and even help bring past due accounts current.
With the danger of dropping temperatures, HRDC staff urges the community to come in, learn about, and utilize the resources that are available to them- including heat, electric, and water assistance.