An organization that's been in existence since 2014 is trying to make a difference in the transgender community and those who are questioning their identity.
Montana has one of the highest suicide rates in America per-capita. Trans Lifeline is a peer support hotline- a trans-led organization that fights the epidemic of trans suicide by supporting transgender people and those questioning in any way possible.
IV Stakll is the hotline program director at Trans Lifeline who said the reason the organization was created is because there are a number of suicides and crisis resources that exist throughout the United States and Canada, but none where a person was guaranteed to speak to a fellow trans community member or someone who has that level of understanding.
"One of the things that people continuosly hear is that people are very happy to have a resource where they are guaranteed to speak to somebody who at least shares at least one component of their experience," Stakll said. "There are analogous hotlines that exist for other communities and people with other experiences for example there are veteran peer support hotlines where they are guaranteed to speak to a vet and we thought why not have that for trans people as well."
Stakll said the organization helps transgender people both mentally and financially or in any way they can. If you or someone you know can benefit from this hotline number, you can call the united States hotline number at 877-565-8860.
Stakll said if you want to learn more about how to support your trans loved ones, do your research. She said our main objective should be making ourselves obsolete.