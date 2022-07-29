High temperatures across the state will remain hot through Monday, running anywhere from 5° to 15° above normal. During extremely hot and humid weather, your body's ability to cool itself is challenged. When the body heats too rapidly to cool itself properly, or when too much fluid or salt is lost through dehydration or sweating, body temperature rises and you or someone you care about may experience a heat-related illness.
Hot Temperatures This Weekend
