Thursday will be another hot day across the region, with the highest temperatures east of Billings. Stay safe by taking plenty of breaks and drinking lots of water! We're also looking at fire weather concerns being elevated through Thursday, due to hot temperatures, low humidity, gusty west to northwest winds and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms are expected to develop over western areas Thursday afternoon, spreading east into the evening. Gusty winds are possible with the thunderstorms. Please avoid sparking a fire!
Hot Temperatures and Fire Weather Concern
