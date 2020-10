BILLINGS- A drive-through ballot drop-off site has been set up at the Metra complex by Yellowstone County.

The drop-off box is set up at the Metra complex in the paid parking lot across the street from the north exit of the lower parking lot. Additional visible signage is expected to be put up Thursday.

People can drop-off their ballots Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.