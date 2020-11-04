Montana sees record number of voters

Montana is experiencing record voter turnout for the November 2020 election with 581,025 absentee ballots received back on Nov. 4 at 5 a.m. The previous record turnout for Montana was 516,901 votes cast in the 2016 general election.

Director of Elections and Voter Services for the Office of Montana Secretary of State Dana Corson said in a year where there's a pandemic, Montana set a record.

He added that we're not only seeing record voter turnout, we are also seeing record registration.

"The phones have been busy here," he said. "Our clerks in each of the counties have been extremely busy. They had a lot of walk in traffic today. A lot of new voter registrations going on."

Corson said the age group with the most ballots cast was 65 to 80 year olds, followed by 52-65 year olds, then 29-40 year olds, then 41-51 year olds and finally 81+.