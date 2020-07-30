Greg Gianforte, Kristen Juras announce "Montana Comeback Plan"

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Congressman Greg Gianforte, Republican candidate for governor, and his running mate Kristen Juras officially announced their "Montana Comeback Plan."

As part of their four-day tour, Gianforte and Juras introduced their “Montana Comeback Plan” at 12 stops across Montana.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Gianforte and Juras held Montana Comeback Tour rallies in Hamilton, Kalispell, Libby, Missoula, Polson, and Thompson Falls. They are scheduled to conclude their tour Friday with stops in Butte, Great Falls, and Helena.

In October 2019, Gianforte announced he would draft a business plan for the state, solicited help from Montanans, and launched a website, montanabusinessplan.com, so Montanans could submit their ideas.

You can read Gianforte's full economic plan here.