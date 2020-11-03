HARDIN, Mont. - The Big Horn County Elections Office is expecting record voter turn out in this year's election. County Elections Administrator Dulcie Bear Don't Walk says Big Horn County usually sees 45-48% turn out, and this year they are expecting anywhere from 50-60% voter turn out.

"About half of that number comes from the reservation, which is great. I think that all of the organizations and all of the people are really pushing to get their voter registration out and get the vote out," Bear Don't Walk said.

There will be several polling places open in Big Horn County on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find a list of all precinct polling places here.

Bear Don't Walk says if you have questions about your ballot or voter registration, you can go to the Secretary of State's website and under My Voter Page, you can see if you are registered to vote or check the status of your ballot.

The Big Horn County Courthouse is the only place you can get your ballot issued in Big Horn County on November 3rd. Bear Don't Walk says to prevent the spread of coronavirus, every voter will receive their own pen, voting booths will be spread six feet apart, and they will even be handing out masks.