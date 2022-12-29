BILLINGS, Mont. - Christmas might be over, but that doesn't mean it is for the Billings Christmas holiday experience.

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 31, ZooMontana transformed into Holiday Nights, a dazzling holiday experience.

Development Director for ZooMontana,Pete Bolenbaugh, says this is the first year for holiday nights, adding, the developers wanted to do something special for the Magic City.

"I've seen them putting it up, I've seen it during the day like we are seeing now. But walking in and seeing those lights hit you. There are people telling us given all the hardships we've all experienced the last couple of years that this is the first-time walking in that they really felt that Christmas spirit and that Christmas joy, and seeing it for the first time it's amazing," says Pete.

The owner of Holiday Nights, Josh Benson says the event is for families to enjoy with millions of lights and activities that spread Christmas joy through the entire community.

Holiday Nights is fun for all ages, a couple of people told our NonStop Local reporter about how their first time at Holiday Nights is going so far.

Curtis Burnie says, "I think it's amazing, it's great for the kids and families, you get to rent these great tents. All these lights around, you get some hot cocoa and for the adults you can have a cocktail, it's amazing."

Ty Lippert says "It's been great so far, the sisters love it, the grand-parents took us for a walk around the lights. it's been great."

Jade Booth, Fiona Gallinger, and Adalynn Boyce all say, "it's really great...it's amazing...it's really pretty and the smores were good. And we are going to get hot cocoa at the end."

Everyone said, the festive large-scale displays, the sleigh-ride, and pictures with Santa will bring them back next year.

Withs its millions and millions of lights Holiday Nights is definitely giving those holiday vibes to the Magic City.