THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR ANDREA ANDERSON HAS
EXPIRED. ANDREA IS STILL MISSING. SHE IS A WHITE 13 YEAR OLD
FEMALE, 5 FEET TALL, 100 POUNDS, WITH BROWN EYES AND BLACK HAIR.
SHE WAS REPORTEDLY IN A GREEN CHEVY 3500 LONG BED PICKUP TRUCK
WITH SILVER WHEELS, UNKNOWN LICENSE PLATE. ANDREA IS EMOTIONALLY
UNSTABLE, AND WAS ACTIVELY CUTTING HERSELF. IF YOU HAVE ANY
INFORMATION ON ANDREA ANDERSON, PLEASE CALL MISSOULA COUNTY
SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 406-258-4810. THANK YOU.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches.
Heaviest amounts will be in the Bull Mountains.
* WHERE...Northern Stillwater, Southeastern Carbon, Northern
Carbon, Northeastern Yellowstone and Southwestern Yellowstone.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slushy, slick and hazardous. The weight of snow
on tree limbs may down power lines and cause power outages.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mainly accumulate on grassy
surfaces. Expect snow accumulation on bridges and overpasses,
with all other roads seeing limited accumulations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1.
Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at
http://www.weather.gov/billings
&&