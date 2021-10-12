UPDATE: OCT. 12 AT 10:33 A.M.

Highway 212 is closed between Ashland and Broadus Tuesday, according to the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office. 

RCSO said in a Facebook post there have been multiple slide-offs on the roadway. 

The highway is expected to reopen in two hours. 

POWDER COUNTY, Mont. - Both lanes on Highway 212 W are blocked at this time, the Powder County Sheriff's Office said.

The Montana Department of Transportation reported there is a crash at mile-marker 82 between Broadus and Ashland causing full blockage. 

In a Facebook post, PCSO advised drivers do not travel on this highway as it will take one to two hours before the lanes are cleared. 

