High Wind Alert Monday Through Wednesday Morning

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&