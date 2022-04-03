A period of widespread strong to damaging winds is expected to develop over western Montana Monday morning spreading east Monday evening, and lasting through Wednesday morning. These strong winds will make travel difficult, may damage trees and power lines, and will lift any loose objects potentially causing damage. Precipitation is expected with the strong winds, and where snow is falling areas of blowing snow may greatly reduce visibilities further impacting travel, especially in the foothills and mountains.
High Wind Alert Monday Through Wednesday Morning
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.