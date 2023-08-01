Billings, Mont. – We all have used the USPS Drive-Thru drop boxes. They make your life easier as you run around town doing errands.

But now, a different type of USPS drop box has showed up in Billings, and it has one Billings woman saying, “Help Me Ben”.

Barb Tuell of Billings reached out to ask me about those new post office drop boxes on Grant Street. She says you have to get out of your car, instead of the ease of the drive-thru drop off. She simply asked me to figure out why the changes were made, and if they were installed the wrong way.

My team went out to those post office boxes in question on Grant Street and found that they don’t look like normal boxes. They look turned around. Instead of being able to roll down your window, you have to get out of your car, make your way around the boxes, and then put your letter through the teeth, which is way more narrow than before.

So these boxes have become strictly for letters and envelopes. No packages will be able to fit through the smaller gap, compared to the larger door of the previous boxes.

So back to Barb’s original “Help Me Ben” question… “what’s the reason for changing the boxes?” They look like someone made a mistake in the installation.

Our team reached out to the post office to ask that question, and here was their response. We talked with Kim Frum, a strategic communications specialist with the US Postal Service.

“The boxes in question are some of the 12,000 high-security blue collection boxes being installed nationwide,” Frum says. “These boxes are being deployed across the country through the next fiscal year. The post office will continue to evaluate additional existing blue collection boxes with these enhanced boxes.”

So there you have it Barb. A new, higher-security post office drop box. And it’s not just happening in Billings. As Frum says, you can expect to see these new boxes in your neighborhood by next year. Yes, you’ll have to get out of your car more. But in the end, it’s to keep your important mail and personal information safe.